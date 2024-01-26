Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alcohol services in Blackpool have been rebranded in order to shake off stigma which may put some people off seeking the help they need.

The public health alcohol team has been renamed The Lighthouse with a new QR code introduced so people can self-refer using a quick and confidential system.

Older drinkers are most at risk of harm

A meeting of Blackpool Council’s Levelling Up Scrutiny Committee heard research had shown some heavy drinkers were ignoring possible support due to perceived stigma.

A report said: “Data from our service audits suggests that less women access our services, possibly due to the stigma around treatment for substances and links to removal of children. To address this, we have created a women’s specific area on our website and ensured that a member of our family team is assigned full time to The Lighthouse and alcohol clients.

“Women, older drinkers and LGBTQ+ are priority groups for the service to target, and 2024 will see further work with Fylde Coast Women’s Aid and Renaissance LGBTQ+ service. Along with more targeted work in the community and engagement of older drinkers and with focus on getting people into treatment earlier.”

Judith Mills, consultant in public health for the council, said older people were most likely to drink too much alcohol.

She said: “Every time we make it easier to buy alcohol, we get an increase in harm. Part of the strategy is to lobby to reduce harm through minimum unit price and advertising controls. For younger people we are not seeing that increase in drinking, but we are having older people drinking more and that has an impact on hospital admissions.

“So we are expecting over time to see significant reductions in harm from drinking. Covid stopped a number of people from drinking, especially if they only drank socially so some took the decision to cut it out completely. Now there is a movement nationally and in Blackpool saying you don’t need alcohol to have a good time.”