A Bispham care home has won back its ‘good’ rating – less than a year after being told it needed to improve.

The Glen Tanar Rest Home, in Cavenish Road, promised to take action after inspectors from the health regular Care Quality Commission (CQC) criticised it last summer.

Bispham care home praised for quickly turning around its fortunes

And a newly published report has given it a clean bill of health of ‘good’ in all areas. It said: “Following the last inspection we asked the provider to complete an action plan to show what they would do and by when to improve.

“At this inspection we found improvements had been made and the provider is no longer in breach of

regulations.”

Last year, inspectors noted that written care plans were not always in place, which breachedthe Health andSocial Care Act, though bosses had already started work to “implement new care planningdocumentation in order to address this shortfall”.

And the latest report on the home, which was at full capacity of 21 residents when inspectors visited recently, said: “People’s care and support had been planned proactively and in partnership with them.

“People felt consulted and listened to about how their care would be delivered.

“There was an emphasis on promoting dignity, respect and independence for people.

“People told us they were treated as individuals and received person-centred care.“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in

the least restrictive way possible; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice. Risk assessments had been developed to minimise the potential risk of harm to people during the delivery of their care. People told us they felt safe when supported by staff.”

The report added: “People were safely supported to receive their medicines as prescribed. Staff received regular training and competency checks to ensure they were safe to administer medicines. Meal times were relaxed and organised around people’s individual daily routines.

People who required help to eat their meals were supported by caring, attentive and patient staff.”

Manager Lorraine Ferguson said she and her staff were “absolutely thrilled”.