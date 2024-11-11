Bird flu can be serious or even deadly in humans 🐔

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenager in Canada has tested presumed positive for bird flu.

Last week the UK recorded its first bird flu outbreak in poultry since it declared itself bird flu free in February 2024.

All bird keepers are being urged to protect their birds and report any signs of illness.

Bird flu is rare in humans, but it can be serious or even deadly.

A teenager in Canada has tested presumptive positive for bird flu and is currently receiving care in a hospital in British Colombia.

This is the first detection of a positive human case of bird flu caught in Canada, with a public health investigation launched to determine the source and identify any other potential human contacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Bonnie Henry, BC’s provincial health officer said: “Our thoughts are with this young person and their family during this difficult time. This is a rare event, and while it is the first detected case of H5 in a person in BC or in Canada, there have been a small number of human cases in the US and elsewhere, which is why we are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the source of exposure here in BC”

A teenager has been hospitalised after contracting bird flu, in the first suspected case found in the country. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The news comes after the UK confirmed there had been a bird flu outbreak in poultry in East Riding of Yorkshire. This is the first incident since the UK declared itself bird flu free in February 2024.

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer urging all bird keepers to take action to protect their birds and report any signs of disease. Christine Middlemiss said: “Winter is a greater risk period for avian influenza and this case demonstrates that, now is the time if you are a bird keeper to ensure you have very robust biosecurity. Bird keepers must remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately.”

What is bird flu?

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a type of flu-like illness that affects poultry, wild birds and in rare cases humans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can humans get bird flu?

In rare cases, humans can be affected by bird flu, those most likely to get infected are usually people who are in close contact with birds, such as poultry workers.

There are many different strains of bird flu, with the NHS outlining four strains that have caused concern about their possibility to affect humans: H5N1, H7N9, H5N6 and H5N8.

Bird flu does not transmit easily from person to person, but when it can, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The risk of catching bird flu in the UK is still described as “low”, but people should not touch any dead or sick birds they find in the wild.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have also advised that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs are still safe to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Chief Veterinary Officer stated: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that the risk to the general public’s health is very low, and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.”

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

Bird flu symptoms tend to appear three to five days after you’ve been exposed and infected to the virus.

The symptoms of bird flu include:

a very high temperature or feeling hot or shivery

aching muscles

headache

a cough or shortness of breath

diarrhoea

sickness

stomach pain

chest pain

bleeding from the nose and gums

conjunctivitis

It’s important that if you suspect you may have bird flu that you reach out to NHS 111, contact your GP or a healthcare professional, so you can access treatment as soon as possible. Medications such as antiviral medicine may prevent complications and reduce risk of serious illness.

Is bird flu in the UK?

The first outbreak of bird flu in poultry has been confirmed in the UK since it declared itself bird flu free in February 2024. The infection has been detected in poultry in East Riding of Yorkshire, with the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer urging all bird keepers to take action to protect their birds and report any signs of disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are also encouraged to report any findings of dead wild birds using the online reporting system or by calling the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of bird flu on NHS.UK.