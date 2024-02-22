All eyes on Blackpool pensioner after launching opticians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dorothy Southall performed the honours at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has moved to a unit on Waterloo Road. She received flowers to mark the occasion and in recognition of her loyal custom.

The new larger store features the latest digital eye examination equipment, including an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scanner and an additional testing room, bringing the total to three. Customers can also choose from an updated range of frames, including a larger selection of the latest designer names.

Area manager Claire Connolly said: “We have invested in the store and wanted to mark its upgrade and relocation in style. Dorothy has entrusted her eye and hearing care to us for more than 15 years. She is outgoing and always smiling when she visits the team, which is much appreciated.”

Scrivens Blackpool team members with VIP customer, Dorothy Southall (centre)

Dorothy, who lives locally, was honoured to be asked to reveal the store’s new look. “Being involved in the official reopening was a really special occasion, and I enjoyed every minute. It was the highlight of my week!

“It’s brilliant that Scrivens has opened a new, bigger Blackpool branch. The store looks fantastic, and the new range of frames is lovely.

“I’ve been going to Scrivens for a long time for both my eye and hearing care and always receive excellent service from the team.”

