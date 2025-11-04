All 15 Blackpool dentists ranked by patients

Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.
With that in mind, we took a look at all the dental surgeries from across Blackpool to see which were the highest-rated in the area.
So take a look below at 15 dentists from across Blackpool ranked by their Google reviews...
1. Blackpool dentists ranked by patients
Take a look at all 15 Blackpool dentists ranked according to their Google reviews | Google Maps
2. Blackpool Primary Dental Surgery, Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1TJ
Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 1 Google review | Google Maps
3. Genix Healthcare Dental Clinic, Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8NX
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 321 Google reviews | Google Maps
4. ARC Dental Surgery, Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1DR
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 189 Google reviews | Google Maps
5. Bupa Dental Care, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DW
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 138 Google reviews | Google Maps
6. Tower Dental, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TW
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 124 Google reviews | Google Maps