Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:31 BST

Did all that Easter chocolate give you toothache? Well take a look at all the dentists across the Fylde and Wyre ranked by patients.

Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we took a look at all* the dental surgeries from across the Fylde and Wyre to see which were the highest-rated in the area.

So take a look below at 13 dentists from across Lytham St Annes, Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton-Cleveleys & Fleetwood ranked by their Google reviews...

*Dentists were located via www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist but only those with Google reviews have been included.

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 3 Google reviews

1. Albany Dental Care

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 3 Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 148 Google review

2. Ideal Dental Care Cleveleys

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 148 Google review | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 84 Google reviews

3. Ideal Dental Care Fleetwood

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 84 Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.8 stars based on 216 Google reviews

4. Bupa Dental Care Thornton-Cleveleys

Holds a rating of 4.8 stars based on 216 Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.7 stars based on 223 Google reviews

5. my dentist Fleetwood

Holds a rating of 4.7 stars based on 223 Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.6 stars based on 78 Google reviews

6. St Annes Dental Clinic

Holds a rating of 4.6 stars based on 78 Google reviews | Google Maps

