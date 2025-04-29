Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.
With that in mind, we took a look at all* the dental surgeries from across the Fylde and Wyre to see which were the highest-rated in the area.
So take a look below at 13 dentists from across Lytham St Annes, Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton-Cleveleys & Fleetwood ranked by their Google reviews...
*Dentists were located via www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist but only those with Google reviews have been included.
1. Albany Dental Care
Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 3 Google reviews | Google Maps
2. Ideal Dental Care Cleveleys
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 148 Google review | Google Maps
3. Ideal Dental Care Fleetwood
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 84 Google reviews | Google Maps
4. Bupa Dental Care Thornton-Cleveleys
Holds a rating of 4.8 stars based on 216 Google reviews | Google Maps
5. my dentist Fleetwood
Holds a rating of 4.7 stars based on 223 Google reviews | Google Maps
6. St Annes Dental Clinic
Holds a rating of 4.6 stars based on 78 Google reviews | Google Maps
