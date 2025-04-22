All 11 Blackpool dentists ranked by Google reviews

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:54 BST

All that Easter chocolate giving you toothache? Take a look at all the dentists in Blackpool ranked by patients.

Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we took a look at all* the dental surgeries from across Blackpool to see which were the highest-rated in the area.

So take a look below at 11 dentists from across Blackpool ranked by their Google reviews...

*Dentists were located via www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist

Take a look at the 11 Blackpool dentists ranked by Google reviews

1. Blackpool dentists ranked by patients

Take a look at the 11 Blackpool dentists ranked by Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 106 Google reviews

2. Bupa Dental Care, Blackpool

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 106 Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 1 Google review

3. Blackpool Primary Dental Surgery

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 1 Google review | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 308 Google reviews

4. Genix Healthcare Dental Clinic

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 308 Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 164 Google reviews

5. ARC Dental Surgery

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 164 Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 55 Google reviews

6. Lancashire Oral Surgery Clinic (specialist)

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 55 Google reviews | Google Maps

