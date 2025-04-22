All 11 Blackpool dentists ranked by Google reviews

Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.
With that in mind, we took a look at all* the dental surgeries from across Blackpool to see which were the highest-rated in the area.
So take a look below at 11 dentists from across Blackpool ranked by their Google reviews...
*Dentists were located via www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist
1. Blackpool dentists ranked by patients
Take a look at the 11 Blackpool dentists ranked by Google reviews | Google Maps
2. Bupa Dental Care, Blackpool
Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 106 Google reviews | Google Maps
3. Blackpool Primary Dental Surgery
Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 1 Google review | Google Maps
4. Genix Healthcare Dental Clinic
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 308 Google reviews | Google Maps
5. ARC Dental Surgery
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 164 Google reviews | Google Maps
6. Lancashire Oral Surgery Clinic (specialist)
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 55 Google reviews | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.