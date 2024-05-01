Alcedo Care Group introduces Mental Health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home care specialist Alcedo Care Group has launched a much-needed Complex Mental Health division to its ever-growing portfolio of services. A sub-division of its Complex Care provision, Complex Mental Health is available in Blackpool, as well as the North of England and Wales.

The aim is for Alcedo Care to play a leading role in raising awareness and to promote recovery-based care and support packages for those living with cognitive, developmental and behavioural conditions, as well as long-term mental health issues.

The company has already secured 42 Complex Mental Health clients to date, with many more yet to come on board as Alcedo Care expands its service to cater for the increased need in the community.

Denise Ujvari has been appointed as Head of Complex Mental Health. She is tasked with successfully establishing the division, ensuring high quality person-centred mental health care is provided, particularly to those experiencing distress and disability in their cognition, behaviour and feelings.

With three registered mental health nurses also appointed to support Denise, the newly formed team will aim to empower clients and help them on their recovery journey developing individual coping strategies for optimum physical and mental wellbeing.

Denise says: “Having worked with Alcedo Care for 12 months now, I was delighted to have been asked to head up the new mental health division. We knew there was an identified need for this service and look forward to offering the best quality service possible to our clients.

“We have already created a range of packages for clients, addressing varying and diverse mental health needs. Furthermore, we hope to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health and actively encourage clients to remain as independent as possible. Ultimately, it is our job to enrich the lives of our clients living with mental health conditions.”

Denise has previously worked for a number of health care organisations in both community and secure hospital environments. With a wealth of experience spanning more than 17 years, she is perfectly placed to head up and grow the new mental health division.

Andy Boardman, Managing Director at Alcedo Care Group, adds: “Denise’s journey at Alcedo Care has been fantastic so far. Her knowledge and experience in mental health care is superb and she is absolutely the right person to establish the division and its service offering, as well as lead the new team. With a growing demand for mental health care at home, it was only right we introduced this division and added the service to our growing portfolio.”

Rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups for four years running, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.

