Air ambulance touches down near housing estate in Fleetwood

An air ambulance has landed near to a housing estate in Fleetwood this afternoon.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Eye witnesses say the helicopter from the North West Air Ambulance touched down close to houses in the Rede Avenue area of the town.

It is not known what emergency it was attending, although some locals reported it could be a medical case.

One, whose house was not far from where the ambulance landed, said: “We’ve heard it could be to get a patient to hospital who has suffered a cardiac arrest.”

The air ambulance landed near to a housing estate.
Air ambulance