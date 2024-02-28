News you can trust since 1873
Aesthetic Nurse of The Year!

Winner! We are thrilled to announce that Dawn Attewell has won Aesthetic Nurse of The Year at The 2023 Safety in Beauty Diamond Awards!
By Dawn AttewellContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:46 GMT
Dawn Attewell, won the prestigious Safety in Beauty Diamond Awards for Best Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner!

Dawn's unwavering commitment to high standards, safe practice, and exceptional outcomes not only earned her a spot as a finalist but also secured her victory in this esteemed competition.

It's a profound honour to be recognised at the Safety in Beauty Awards, a symbol of excellence in the aesthetics industry. This achievement reflects Dawn's dedication as a trusted professional.

Heartfelt thanks for your overwhelming support! Your votes played a crucial role in this outstanding achievement.