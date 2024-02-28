Aesthetic Nurse of The Year!
Dawn Attewell, won the prestigious Safety in Beauty Diamond Awards for Best Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner!
Dawn's unwavering commitment to high standards, safe practice, and exceptional outcomes not only earned her a spot as a finalist but also secured her victory in this esteemed competition.
It's a profound honour to be recognised at the Safety in Beauty Awards, a symbol of excellence in the aesthetics industry. This achievement reflects Dawn's dedication as a trusted professional.
Heartfelt thanks for your overwhelming support! Your votes played a crucial role in this outstanding achievement.