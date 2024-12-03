Aaron’s knock-out donation for Baby Beat!

Warton dad Aaron Pinder achieved a knock-out donation of £661.63 for mums and babies charity Baby Beat in thanks for support his baby daughter Kalani-Arwen received at birth.

Aaron (38) raised his donation, which smashed his initial £500 target, by taking part in a white collar boxing match in Blackpool. Although he lost his fight, Aaron made sure Baby Beat was a winner by securing sponsorship for stepping into the ring from his family, friends and work colleagues at Lytham’s Melling Performance Springs Ltd and the town’s Whitewood Mortgages.

Aaron said: “Three months ago, my partner Tanya and I had our daughter Kalani-Arwen at the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit. Kalani-Arwen was born with neonatal sepsis and so had to have NICU – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – support. She is absolutely fine now but it was a scary time. There were other babies in NICU fighting even harder battles, which is why I wanted to help the unit by raising funds for Baby Beat. I’m very grateful to everyone who supported me.”

Lucy Clark, who is a member of the Baby Beat fundraising team, said: “Our thanks to Aaron and all his supporters. He may not have won his match but he raised a knock-out amount and will always be one of our Baby Beat champions!”

Aaron in the ring preparing for his match

Baby Beat is part of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity family. It funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

With Baby Beat’s support, NICU continues to provide exceptional care for premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk