A local slimmer who transformed his life by losing an incredible 8 stone is now dedicating himself to helping others achieve their own weight loss dreams

Mark Fettes, who joined his local Slimming World group in Fleetwood just a year ago, has gone from 20st 8.5lb to 12st 3.5lb — a remarkable achievement that has inspired his new mission.

Now, Mark is stepping into a brand new role as a Slimming World Consultant, ready to support and motivate others in the community, he is using his success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

After completing his training at Slimming World’s national academy in Derbyshire, Mark will officially take over the Thornton-Cleveleys group on 21st July 2025. His sessions will be held every Monday at 5pm and 7pm at Thornton-Cleveleys Football Club.

“When I first joined Slimming World, I never imagined I’d one day become a Consultant,” Mark says. “I started as a Slimming World on referral member, and losing 8 stone has completely transformed my life.

A year ago, I was 20st 8.5lb, struggling with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. I was also a secret eater, and I knew my habits were spiralling out of control. My GP offered me a completely free 12-week Slimming World on Referral programme — but at first, I didn’t think a slimming group was for me. My wife, Nikki, encouraged me to go, and that support turned out to be life-changing. She joined too and has now lost 4½ stone herself — an achievement we’re both incredibly proud of.

It’s now a privilege to pass on the knowledge and support that helped me, so I can guide my members every step of the way to their own targets.”

Mark believes that support is the key to success: “Feeling like you’re not alone makes all the difference. I couldn’t have achieved my weight loss without the encouragement of my Consultant and fellow members. I understand the challenges first-hand, and together with the group, I’ll be there to help people set goals, share recipes and tips, and celebrate every success — no matter how big or small. At my group, there will be lots of support, motivation, and plenty of fun too.”

Mark highlights that Slimming World isn’t about restrictive dieting: “I’d tried so many ways to lose weight before, but I always gave up because I felt deprived. With Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, you enjoy satisfying meals — like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meats, and fish — so you’re never hungry and never feel like you’re missing out.”

He also emphasises the importance of moving more: “Slimming World’s Body Magic programme helps members gradually become more active at their own pace, whether that’s through walking, gardening, or even washing the car. Personally, I love going to the gym and walking with my wife Nikki.”

Mark’s inspiring journey has also been praised by his consultant Sarah who is also Wyre Team Developer, She says, “Mark is an inspiration to everyone in group I am immensely proud of his achievements, he is also my second Slimming World on referral member to become a Consultant after achieving incredible weight loss. Caroline Montague, who now runs the Cleveleys group at the Methodist Church in Cleveleys on Wednesdays, has also turned her transformation into a thriving new career helping others. It’s truly wonderful to see our members inspiring their local communities.”

Sarah also invites anyone interested in becoming a Consultant themselves to an opportunity event on Sunday 20th July at Barton Manor Hotel, 10:30am – 12:30pm.

For more details about joining Mark’s group, you can visit on Monday 21st July, call him directly on 07723 377136, or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.

1 . Contributed Mark was a secret eater and his health had deteriorated before joining Slimming World. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Nikki and Mark with their consultant Sarah wells, after winning the two together competition in group. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Mark before he joined Slimming World Fleetwood. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

5 . Contributed Consultant Mark set to help members of Thornton Cleveleys reach their dream weight. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales