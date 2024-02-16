News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

13 of the highest-rated dentists in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews

These are some of the best dentists in and around Blackpool, according to patients.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT

Whether it's the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we found 13 of the highest-rated dentists in the area according to reviews from patients.

All have a rating of four or above on Google.

Here are 13 of the best dentists in and around Blackpool:

4.8 out of 5 (97 Google reviews) | "Dentist very thorough with detailed explanation of treatment if needed."

1. mydentist, Leamington Road, Blackpool, FY1 4EZ

4.8 out of 5 (97 Google reviews) | "Dentist very thorough with detailed explanation of treatment if needed."

Photo Sales
4.9 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "I could not fault any part of the service I received."

2. Bupa Dental Care Blackpool, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DW

4.9 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "I could not fault any part of the service I received."

Photo Sales
4.8 out of 5 (139 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service, great staff and the receptionist was very helpful."

3. Genix Healthcare Dental Clinic, Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8NX

4.8 out of 5 (139 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service, great staff and the receptionist was very helpful."

Photo Sales
4.6 out of 5 (55 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and lovely staff, from dentists to receptionists."

4. Ivory Dental Care, Park Road, Blackpool, FY1 6QT

4.6 out of 5 (55 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and lovely staff, from dentists to receptionists."

Photo Sales
4.7 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and dentist makes you feel comfortable."

5. Thomas & Thomas Dental Associates, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9BU

4.7 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and dentist makes you feel comfortable."

Photo Sales
4.6 out of 5 (14 Google reviews) | "The practice is clean and staff very friendly."

6. Bispham Dental Practice, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9DZ

4.6 out of 5 (14 Google reviews) | "The practice is clean and staff very friendly."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DentistsGoogleBlackpoolMindLancashire