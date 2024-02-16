13 of the highest-rated dentists in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews

Whether it's the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we found 13 of the highest-rated dentists in the area according to reviews from patients.

All have a rating of four or above on Google.

Here are 13 of the best dentists in and around Blackpool:

1 . mydentist, Leamington Road, Blackpool, FY1 4EZ 4.8 out of 5 (97 Google reviews) | "Dentist very thorough with detailed explanation of treatment if needed."

2 . Bupa Dental Care Blackpool, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DW 4.9 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "I could not fault any part of the service I received."

3 . Genix Healthcare Dental Clinic, Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8NX 4.8 out of 5 (139 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service, great staff and the receptionist was very helpful."

4 . Ivory Dental Care, Park Road, Blackpool, FY1 6QT 4.6 out of 5 (55 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and lovely staff, from dentists to receptionists."

5 . Thomas & Thomas Dental Associates, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9BU 4.7 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and dentist makes you feel comfortable."

6 . Bispham Dental Practice, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9DZ 4.6 out of 5 (14 Google reviews) | "The practice is clean and staff very friendly."