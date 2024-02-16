13 of the highest-rated dentists in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews

Whether it's the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.
With that in mind, we found 13 of the highest-rated dentists in the area according to reviews from patients.
All have a rating of four or above on Google.
Here are 13 of the best dentists in and around Blackpool:
1. mydentist, Leamington Road, Blackpool, FY1 4EZ
4.8 out of 5 (97 Google reviews) | "Dentist very thorough with detailed explanation of treatment if needed."
2. Bupa Dental Care Blackpool, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DW
4.9 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "I could not fault any part of the service I received."
3. Genix Healthcare Dental Clinic, Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8NX
4.8 out of 5 (139 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service, great staff and the receptionist was very helpful."
4. Ivory Dental Care, Park Road, Blackpool, FY1 6QT
4.6 out of 5 (55 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and lovely staff, from dentists to receptionists."
5. Thomas & Thomas Dental Associates, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9BU
4.7 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and dentist makes you feel comfortable."
6. Bispham Dental Practice, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9DZ
4.6 out of 5 (14 Google reviews) | "The practice is clean and staff very friendly."