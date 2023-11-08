Latest data shows nearly 1 in 20 patients are skipping their GP appointments in Lancashire in 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latest data shows nearly 1 in 20 patients are skipping their GP appointments in Lancashire and South Cumbria in 2023, placing the area in 10th place for missed appointments this year.

With National Self Care Week on 13 to 19 November 2023, researchers at medical negligence solicitors, Minton Morrill, have scrutinised NHS GP appointment statistics in 2023 to see how the picture looks for NHS staff and patient care this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results showed that over 1 in 25 GP appointments are unattended by patients across England overall. What's more, the NHS England locations with the highest patient non-attendance rate were:

1 in 20 Lancashire Patients Not Attending GP Appointments in 2023

North East London, 6.60%

Birmingham and Solihull, 6.26%

South East London, 6.14%

Greater Manchester, 6.04%

Black Country, 6.00%

North Central London, 6.00%

South West London, 5.51%

Frimley, 5.40%

Cheshire and Merseyside, 5.08%

Lancashire and South Cumbria, 4.81%

In comparison, Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire had a far lower percentage of missed appointments, at only 3.00%.

Guy Pomphrey, Partner and Clinical Negligence Solicitor at Minton Morrill, said: “The data is concerning, and demonstrates a real lack of understanding as to how this behaviour impacts our National Health Service. Of course, government funding and the fallout from COVID-19 play a huge part in patient wait times and understaffing issues. However, we cannot ignore the obligation of our general public, who could do their due diligence and cancel appointments within the relevant timeframe.