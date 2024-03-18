Gen Z lingo: What do these 10 popular slang words mean?
Do you know your Rizz from your Drip?
The Gen Z term Rizz has been revealed as the most unknown term with over 60,000 Google searches.
The TikTok generation are confusing older generations, with a quarter of UK adults revealing they have to Google Gen Z slang to discover it's meaning.
A recent survey showed that older adults struggle with Gen Z slang, as a quarter admitted to hearing one or two words a day that they don't recognise. However, 7 per cent would never admit to not knowing the meaning of a slang word or phrase, with 26 per cent instead turning to Google or Urban Dictionary to try and decipher it. Because of that, Raffolux the UK's leading digital raffle operator has partnered with Gen Z expert Lais Londe to reveal the true meanings of the most unknown Gen Z slang. Here are the 10 most unknown Gen Z terms:
Rizz
Short for charisma, rizz refers to the confidence or swagger one has (or doesn’t have) when flirting.
Snatched
Snatched conveys that someone is on point with their look meaning they are attractive, perfect, amazing, etc.
Fresh
This term can often have two meanings. Either referring to someone looking stylish, or, someone having an attitude and being a smartass.
Slay
Slay is used to describe someone who has done so exceptionally well that they killed it.
Boujee
Boujee relates to a characteristic of a person who indulges in some of the luxuries and comforts of a fancy lifestyle.
Drip
Drip is used to describe someone’s style as cool and fashionable, by complimenting someone’s clothes, shoes, jewellery, or confidence.
Swag
Swag conveys that someone is fashionable and has a confident appearance or way of behaving.
Lit
Lit means that something is really good, intense, fun, or exciting, similar to other slang terms such as poppin' or off the chain.
Yeet
Yeet can mean anything from "yes" to expressing excitement or approval, and is used instead of “cool”.
Ick
Ick refers to a sudden feeling that you dislike someone or something or are no longer attracted to someone because of something they do.
