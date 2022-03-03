World Book Day in the Fylde coast

World Book Day across Blackpool 2022: From Marvel to Mary Poppins here are your dressed-up little bookworms

Each World Book Day we celebrate your little bookworms' literary costume efforts and this year is no different.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 1:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:38 pm

As in previous years we've been in inundated with hundreds of wonderfully creative costume pictures as your little-ones head off to school to celebrate World Book Day.

Local schoolchildren have dressed as their favourite Disney and Marvel characters, as well as many other popular characters from an array of popular books and TV shows.

Here is a selection of some of the best.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Mary Poppins

Here is 3 year-old Lottie White from Blackpool dressed as Mary Poppins for World Book Day.

Photo: Other

Photo Sales

2. Wimpy kid and Alice in Wonderland

Rita Doran sent this picture of Alfie as Wimpy kid and Sophie as Alice in Wonderland.

Photo: Rita Doran

Photo Sales

3. Superhero

Kelly Leece Kilcoyne shared this picture of Ruby as a superhero.

Photo: Kelly Leece Kilcoyne

Photo Sales

4. Superhero

Chloe-lea Torr shard this picture of her little superhero with her Marvel “What Makes a Hero” book.

Photo: Chloe-lea Torr

Photo Sales
BlackpoolMarvelDisneyThe Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 4