For an exhibition of photographs by members of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club has been on display at the Houses of Parliament in London.

The ‘My Green Spaces’ exhibition was on show in the waiting area between the House of Commons and the House of Lords – meaning it would have been seen by MPs and ministers.

It was nominated to be displayed by Blackpool South MP Scott Benton and chosen by the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to go on show for a week at the seat of Government.

Members of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club with MP Scott Benton and their photographic exhibition at the Houses of Parliament

And youngsters from the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, which has hubs at Mereside and Victory Road, were invited to Parliament by Mr Benton to see the exhibition for themselves.

Mr Benton took the group on a tour of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords before rounding their visit off with lunch on the famous outdoor terrace area of the Palace of Westminster.

The exhibition, which has previously been on display at the Stanley Park Visitor Centre, has been available to view at the Winter Gardens since Monday June 19 and will be there for a month.

Dave Blacker, from Blackpool Boys and Girls Club said: “There is no doubt we are blessed with some very enthusiastic and talented young people in our town.

The group on the terrace at Westminster

“Thank you to Blackpool Council for their support with the project and MP Scott Benton for nominating the display to go on show at the Palace of Westminster.

“I would encourage anyone who is able to, to come and see the wonderful work for themselves when on display at the Winter Gardens.”

The exhibition was originally created in July last year following a discussion with the young people about what green spaces means to them.

Encouraged by the project, the question of how they can improve their green spaces resulted in the young people taking part in litter picking sessions and learning about their environment.

The exhibition is now on display at the Winter Gardens