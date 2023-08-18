Youngsters photo exhibition goes on display at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
‘My Green Spaces’ captures the reflections of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club members to express what green spaces means to them.
The exhibition has already been at venues including Stanley Park, Blackpool School of Arts and the Winter Gardens but has also been shown at Westminster Palace in June as part of the club’s visit there.
As a self-guided project the photos include images meaningful to its young photographers such as local play areas, and capture scenes, nature and
landmarks that resonate with them in everyday life.
The Trust’s Kim Marshall, Head of Children and Young People’s Mental Health and Learning Disability Services said “We as a division are passionate about the health and wellbeing of our children and young people, capturing images that are important to them is great therapy in itself as it helps to showcase creativity, allows us to detach from other world responsibilities and improves our mood.”
Executive Director of Integrated Care, Janet Barnsley said “Blackpool Teaching Hospitals are delighted to host this exhibition showcasing the talents of our young people across the town.
"It’s great to see them expressing their creativity and showing what matters to them, quite thought provoking.
“The Trust is passionate about the green agenda with many initiatives underway and the creation and use of green space being therapeutic not only in illness recovery but also wellbeing for our patients and indeed our staff and visitors.”