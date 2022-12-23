Young snappers showcase their skills with shots of Blackpool open spaces

Members of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club were challenged to capture the environment around them for a piece of work called ‘My Green Spaces’.

And the results proved so good that council chiefs stepped in to help professionally mount the pictures so they could go on display.

The youngsters received a further boost when they visited an exhibition of their work at Blackpool and the Fylde College Arts School, and were given a special insight into the running of its photographic department.

Youth worker Dave Blacker with some of the youngsters during their visit to the exhibition.

Head of photography Andy Walker invited the group to the photographic studio where he helped them produce some of their own work using the department’s specialist photographic equipment.

Dave Blacker, a youth worker at Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, said: “We are extremely proud of the work that went on display and very grateful to council director John Blackledge for sponsoring the professional mounting of our young people’s photographic imagery.

“Also thanks for the efforts of Aaron Tonks and his team from the Arts School for their stunning curation of the work. Also to Annie Kerfoot , the head of the arts school who allowed the work to go on display.

“She and her team have recognised the sincerity and enthusiasm of our young people’s work and encouraged them, just as they do with very student who enters the Blackpool School of Arts.”

One of the photographs from the exhibition

The exhibition, entitled ‘My Green Spaces’, consists of 25 photographs taken individually by club members – which express their views of what green spaces mean to them.

The pictures were taken around the areas of both Boys and Girls Clubs in the town, at Victory Road in Brunswick and at Mereside Youth Centre on Bowness Avenue.

The photographic project is the latest in a series of initiatives organised at the club to help young people build confidence in themselves.

Dave added: “It was great to see how the youngsters got involved in the photographic challenge, and they were delighted to get the chance to see their work displayed in such a professional way at the college.”