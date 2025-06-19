Young performers from PQA Southport took to the West End stage in an action-adventure stage show

Sixty-six young performers from the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Southport took to the stage at London’s iconic His Majesty’s Theatre to perform the stage show, Across the Line.

The show is part of an ambitious series of 26 West End performances, featuring around 5,200 young people from across PQA’s nationwide network. Each performance brings together three academies. Performing alongside PQA Southport on this occasion were young performers from PQA Richmond and PQA Ipswich.

Written by Will Brenton (best known for The Tweenies, Melody, and Coronation Street), Across the Line is a bold, contemporary action-adventure stage show that draws inspiration from popular modern-day shows like ‘Stranger Things’.

In particular, this event marks PQA Southport’s 10-year anniversary, led by Principal Sarah Wearden since its founding. Sarah, who holds multiple qualifications in Drama, Education, and Teaching, brings a depth of experience to her role and has supported many children and young people through performing arts training and unique opportunities like this West End performance.

PQA Southport performing at His Majesty's Theatre, the West End.

Principal Wearden said, “I am incredibly proud to have taken PQA Southport to the West End to perform this exciting show. The students and team worked so hard. Any show process is always long and tiring but to be preparing for a West End show puts so much more pressure on everyone, and our young performers have really taken it in their stride.”

A standout feature of Across the Line is its use of puppetry. In collaboration with Little Angel Theatre, PQA launched the No Strings Attached project, where the students gained hands-on experience with professional puppetry techniques. This initiative helped young performers develop dexterity, imagination and the technical understanding required to bring puppet characters to life on stage.

Wearden added, “It has been such a privilege to perform on the prestigious stage. Something like this is such a dream for adults in this industry, so for our children, taking on this exciting project has been beyond compare!”

Over 22 weeks of rehearsals, the young cast worked intensively on vocal technique, dance and movement, character development, stagecraft, ensemble work and performance confidence.

Simon, one of the young performers said, “The rehearsal process has been hard, but fun to do with my friends. PQA has taught me many valuable things, such as teamwork, determination and experience that I will need for my career in the industry. With the help of my school and amazing PQA Principal Sarah, I successfully completed my GCSE in Dance a year early, and passed my exam with flying colours.”

Individuals also developed vital life skills such as communication, concentration, coordination, and resilience, all while enjoying the unforgettable experience of performing in a professional theatre environment.

Made up of a team of industry professional teachers alongside Principal Wearden, PQA Southport is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for young people to discover themselves whilst learning the latest techniques in performing arts. Performing arts isn’t just about singing and dancing, there are also opportunities for all young people to explore comedy, story writing, TV and filmmaking.

