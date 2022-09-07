The four young film-makers have spent their summer researching the topic after being upset by the coverage of Roe V Wade.

They will be filming the short video this month, using a script that is based on true accounts given by women who have had an abortion.

The aim of the movie is to end the stigma and give the women a voice.

Poppy Billinghurst and Izzy Simpson are part of 4 young film makers are working on a short movie with a social message about abortion to give young women a voice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Izzy Simpson, 18, from Poulton, said: “one in three women in the UK have an abortion before they are 45 but it’s not talked about. We want to take that shame out of it and make people feel less alone. While people are viciously debating in Parliament they seem to forget there are real women going through what can often be a painful and sensitive experience. They should step back and think about these women.”

Izzy studied film and TV production at Blackpool Sixth Form, where she met her fellow creatives - Adam Mitchell, Poppy Billinghurst, and Will Romain.

They all strongly believe in a woman's personal right to choose, and want the film to create a safe space for young people to share their own experiences and feelings on the subject.

Izzy Simpson, Adam Mitchell, Poppy Billinghurst, Will Romain - all 18.

Poppy Billinghurst, 18, said: “Older men debate this on behalf of young women and determine our future. It's a scary thing. How much power does our voice have? We just wanted to speak up and help women who have an abortion to feel okay about it. That reason is valid, no matter what it is.”

The group used social media and case studies in the news for their research, along with accounts given by friends and family.

They have written a script - in a docu-drama style, which will include acted-out scenes. “We’re using real stories and want to make this a captivating piece. It will have a fictional element to the character, and be interesting to watch as well as being impactful.

The film should be complete by October and will be available to watch on YouTube.

