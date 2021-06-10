Year one pupils at Waterloo Primary Academy told to self-isolate after Covid-19 case found

Waterloo Primary Academy

The school wrote to parents and carers of year one pupils today confirming 'a positive case Covid-19 within the year one bubble'.

A spokesman for the school said: "We have carried out a full risk assessment and identified all those who have been in close contact with the affected case and have recommended that they stay at home and self-isolate until 10 days after their last contact.

"This does not affect the rest of the school year groups as they do not identify as close contacts. The measures that we have put in place to socially distance each bubble have been implemented precisely for this type of circumstance, to minimise disruption to education for as many pupils as we can at all times. However, if there are siblings in other year groups that are reliant on you to bring them to school, their absence will be authorised, in order that your year one child can remain in isolation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We understand that this disruption is far from ideal, but I am sure you can appreciate that we have to follow clear procedures in light of a positive case. As a school, we will continue to follow all government guidance to ensure the safety of both children and staff."

The isolation period for those affected will last until Sunday, June 20. Pupils will be allowed to return to school the following day.