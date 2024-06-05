Secondary schools in Wyre have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Wyre secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.

The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.

So here are 10 Wyre secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:

1 . Fleetwood High School, Fleetwood The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.90 which is 'well below average'.

2 . Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.32 which is 'below average'.

3 . Saint Aidan's Church of England High School, Poulton-le-Fylde The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.09 which is 'average'.

4 . Millfield Science & Performing Arts College, Thornton-Cleveleys The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.07 which is 'average'.

5 . Hodgson Academy, Poulton-le-Fylde The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.04 which is 'average'.

6 . Baines School, Poulton-le-Fylde The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.79 which is 'well below average'.