Wyre Secondary Schools 2024: Schools ranked in Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde and Garstang based on latest data

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 5th Jun 2024, 14:27 BST

Here are the rankings of 10 secondary schools across this Lancashire borough according to Progress 8 scores.

Secondary schools in Wyre have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Wyre secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.

The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.

So here are 10 Wyre secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:

1. Fleetwood High School, Fleetwood

The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.90 which is ‘well below average’.

2. Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood

The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.32 which is ‘below average’.

3. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School, Poulton-le-Fylde

The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.09 which is ‘average’.

4. Millfield Science & Performing Arts College, Thornton-Cleveleys

The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.07 which is ‘average’.

5. Hodgson Academy, Poulton-le-Fylde

The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.04 which is ‘average’.

6. Baines School, Poulton-le-Fylde

The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.79 which is ‘well below average’.

