Secondary schools in Wyre have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.
We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Wyre secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.
The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.
So here are 10 Wyre secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:
1. Fleetwood High School, Fleetwood
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.90 which is ‘well below average’.
2. Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.32 which is ‘below average’.
3. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School, Poulton-le-Fylde
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.09 which is ‘average’.
4. Millfield Science & Performing Arts College, Thornton-Cleveleys
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.07 which is ‘average’.
5. Hodgson Academy, Poulton-le-Fylde
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.04 which is ‘average’.
6. Baines School, Poulton-le-Fylde
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.79 which is ‘well below average’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.