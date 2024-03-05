This Thursday (March 7) marks World Book Day 2024 where children get to dress up and have fun as their favourite characters.
From princesses and superheroes, to animals and fantastic beasts, take a look back at 22 adorable photos of Blackpool children dressed as their favourite book characters.
1.
Bear and Florence Green, age 8 and 10. Picture by Samantha Green Photo: submit
2.
Peace and pouting Matilda (aka Libby!) - picture by Lindsey Siddall Photo: submit
3.
Ivy North from the Sky beneath the stone !!! - picture by Christy Hankey Photo: submit
4.
Marleena, aged two, as Bluey- picture by Anna Haydock Photo: submit
5.
We’re going on a bear hunt - picture by Kirsty Parfitt Photo: submit
6.
Isla aged five as The Tiger Who Went to Tea - picture by Amy Jackson Photo: Submit