World Book Day: 22 amazing costumes ideas created by Blackpool children in 2023

We take a look back at some of the incredible costumes from last year's World Book Day.

By Emma Downey, Andy Moffatt
Published 2nd Mar 2023, 16:10 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 10:28 GMT

This Thursday (March 7) marks World Book Day 2024 where children get to dress up and have fun as their favourite characters.

From princesses and superheroes, to animals and fantastic beasts, take a look back at 22 adorable photos of Blackpool children dressed as their favourite book characters.

Bear and Florence Green, age 8 and 10. Picture by Samantha Green

Peace and pouting Matilda (aka Libby!) - picture by Lindsey Siddall

Ivy North from the Sky beneath the stone !!! - picture by Christy Hankey

Marleena, aged two, as Bluey- picture by Anna Haydock

We’re going on a bear hunt - picture by Kirsty Parfitt

Isla aged five as The Tiger Who Went to Tea - picture by Amy Jackson

