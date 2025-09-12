SEND image | mjowra - stock.adobe.com

Lancashire County Council may need to stump up double the extra cash it is investing to clear a backlog of assessments of children who may have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) – depending on how many of the youngsters are ultimately judged to need ongoing support.

The authority has announced an additional £5.3m of SEND funding to get through the outstanding cases awaiting consideration by educational psychologists – which totalled 1,850 at the end of July.

The advice they provide will be key to determining whether the youngsters receive an education, health and care plan (EHCP).

Ofsted highlighted “unacceptable” delays in the process across the county council patch in an inspection published in February.

The personalised documents set out what assistance a child – or young adult up to the age of 25 – is legally entitled to in order to ensure they can access a suitable place in education.

County Hall says the extra money it is ploughing into the service will help complete a total of 3,600 educational psychology assessments, which it is estimated will then generate more than 2,200 EHCPs.

On that basis, it is forecast the SEND bill could increase by £10m – £5m as a result of more children being entitled to home-to-school transport, with the same amount required to cover borrowing costs to fund other support for which young people with an EHCP could be eligible.

Cabinet member for education and skills Matthew Salter said the Reform UK-run authority was “showing our commitment to children with SEND”.

“We’re committed to this journey to improve SEND services,” he told a cabinet meeting.

However, cabinet member for resources, Ged Mirfin, warned that the government was “not giving us the necessary resources to fund delivery of this vital service”.

He said that the geographical spread of extra EHCPs would also determine whether the county council needed to consider investing in extra SEND provision in certain areas in order to reduce transport costs.

Over the past five years, the authority has delivered almost 350 SEND places in 22 new specialist units that it has opened within mainstream schools. One of the aims of that programme is to reduce the distances children have to travel to class.

The home-to-school transport budget for the county council has been set at £61m for the current financial year – and is currently forecast to be exceeded by £3.9m as a result of ever-increasing demand. It was also overspent by a total of £12.4m over the past two years.

The authority last year ordered 50 new minibuses to help alleviate reliance on solo taxi journeys for SEND children, who have to be accompanied by a transport assistant. Half of them are now in service.

County council leader Stephen Atkinson said there was currently a perverse situation whereby those local authorities whose SEND services “highly perform”, then generate “incredible financial challenges” for themselves

“The government really need to look at this carefully, because it’s not sustainable as it is,” he added.

The government currently permit councils to keep SEND debt off their books in an arrangement that comes to an end in 2027.

According to a report presented to Lancashire County Council’s cabinet, the SEND-related deficit on the authority’s dedicated schools grant pot is forecast to be £115m by the end of 2025/26.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government did not respond to a request for comment.