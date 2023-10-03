Westcliff Primary Academy adopt the OPAL play approach!

Local youngsters' lunchtime experience just got a whole lot better with OPAL play (Outdoor Play and Learning)

Located in Bispham, Westcliff Primary Academy wanted to make the lunchtime experience for their pupils even better, as sometimes the children were stuck for things to keep them purposefully engaged.

Headteacher, Amanda Stokes had seen a few schools using the OPAL play approach and wondered if it would work in a school with limited space.

The school bought the programme last year and Mr Nay (PE lead) and Miss Morris (Senior welfare assistant) have worked closely planning the implementation with the OPAL play mentor for Lancashire, Jess Swinfield.

Westcliff pupils enjoying the beach area during OPAL play!

Parents have donated lots of resources and Mr Nay and some parents have helped to build items such as the music wall and the construction area.

Finley Covill (head boy, age 10) said: "It's definitely better than it used to be at playtimes because there's now loads of toys, scooters and things for everyone to play with."

Luka Martin (age 10) said: "When you're building things you work together to help each other, so everyone is enjoying playing. We don't fall out with friends now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it’s launch this September, it has completely transformed playtimes! The children and staff love it, and feedback from parents has been overwhelmingly positive.