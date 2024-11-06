We’re devastated that UCLan is planning to get rid of nine subjects for good

Staff at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) say they are devastated that the university is planning to cut nine subjects from its offerings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UCLan is considering removing nine subjects from its programme of courses as of next year: these are French, Spanish, German, Russian, TESOL (Teaching of English to speakers of other languages), Philosophy, Religion, Politics, International Relations and Chemistry.

Current students will be allowed to complete their studies, but no new students will be admitted with these programmes eventually being phased out entirely, leading to redundancies for the staff in those areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lecturer Christine Laporda, who teaches in the TESOL department, told us that they only by chance found out about these plans in early October when at an open day meeting, they were told not to advertise the at-risk courses.

Since then, all the affected departments have been made aware of the potential changes and whilst the proposals are still under review, recruitment has been frozen in these subjects and staff are certain the university has already made up its mind.

The University of Central Lancashire is looking at closing down nine subjects from next year. | National World

Neil Walker, a Senior Lecture in the TESOL department told us: “We're appalled by the decision. The university hasn’t given us much of a rationale at all, they've said that we're not financially viable but haven't given us any figures - by our figures we are financially viable.

“The university sets out its stall to be at the heart of the community, to make the university somewhere that all citizens in the area can feel like it is their university, and removing these courses is a big step back from that, and really risks the undermining of the university's reputation. So yeah, we're absolutely disappointed, devastated by this decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We set up an online petition, and we've had close to 500 people write comments, including those high up in various organizations, but reading comments from our current students and former students -who are now teaching in FE colleges and universities around the world- it's really heartwarming to see how how much this course has meant to our students, and how much of an impact it continues to have on their lives.”

The TESOL department includes both the undergraduate and postgraduate courses for UCLan students, but also the sessions that those students put on for asylum seekers and refugees across Lancashire which would also end if the courses were closed down.

Neil added: “Refugees only get eight hours of English lessons per week [from the government], and so in order to get the level of English they need to to find work, to talk to their kids’ teachers, to visit the doctor and to basically integrate into society, they need more than that and this is where we come in. It's a really, really valuable part of the ESOL provision in the community, which is partly why UCLan was granted University of Sanctuary status only six months ago so if they're cancelling the courses, they're reneging on that commitment to refugees and asylum seekers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Extinction Rebellion target Preston insurance broker Howden as part of national campaign

In a joint statement, language lecturers at UCLan said: “These programmes are attended by a majority of female and disabled students, meaning their closure would disproportionately impact these groups, reducing academic opportunities and undermining the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive learning environment.

“Focusing on French, Russian and Spanish, UCLan is the only low entry tariff university in the region where European languages are offered. Closing them would mean creating a “cold spot” nationally, thus violating the university’s and government’s policy of widening participation, and jeopardising social justice.

“The areas affected by this proposal have been taught successfully at UCLan for decades. Our programmes have played a vital role in promoting languages and cultures, which have had a massive impact on many people’s lives.

“If left without modern European languages and Humanities, UCLan seriously risks becoming a Polytechnic again. In the current disturbing global situation, where the world might be at the brink of a third World War, culture is the only hope for the survival of humanity. Hence Humanities subjects are of crucial importance, more than ever before! In this light, closing Languages and Humanities would be a very short-sighted and disastrous decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at how the loss of these langugage subjects will affect wider Lancashire, UCLan’s Worldwise Centre Manager, Sofia Anysiadou added: “Over the years, the university's part-time language classes have profoundly impacted the local community and professionals, offering opportunities to develop cognitive skills, foster inter-cultural awareness and prepare for a global job market. The proposed closure of languages sends a negative signal about UCLan’s vision and commitment to create positive change in the lives of students and local populations. Such a decision could limit opportunities for them to improve their lives, achieve their potential, and secure a successful future for themselves and their families.”

Sofia Anysiadou, the Worldwise Learning Centre Manager at UCLan, presses how important the language department’s public classes are to the community.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Janice Allan said: “Like many institutions in a financially challenging environment, we are having to review our portfolio, including our provision of European languages, to ensure it remains fit for purpose within an increasingly competitive market.

“It is an unfortunate truth that interest in traditional European languages has been in decline across the sector for more than a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is, however, important to note that we are currently consulting with potentially affected staff and no decisions have yet been taken. I would also like to stress that, should any course be withdrawn, we are fully committed to maintaining an excellent academic and student experience during a four-year teach out process.

“We are equally committed to our Preston City of Sanctuary status and do not envision any change to the support we offer to sanctuary seekers.”