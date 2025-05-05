We Will Remember

It began with Eco Club going to visit Tony and Eddie at the Fylde Coast Veterans Garden in Thornton. Tony and Eddie spent time touring the children round and explaining their own garden design journey. After asking lots of questions and taking lots of pictures the children were ready to go back to Larkholme and begin their own designs. Working together with the local community, Eco Club were able to resources many of the items they needed. Barton Grange donated trays of forget-me-nots, bellis and a cherry blossom tree.
Mr Hutton, a Larkholme Governor, donated enough cobble stone for every child to paint a poppy pebbles for the garden. Members of the Larkholme community donated plants from their own gardens and their time to help with the landscaping.
Eco Club held a raffle and created activity bags to sell using the proceeds to buy additional plants and bird feeders for the garden.
We held a opening ceremony at which our choir sang to the crowd before Cllr Jayne Martin cut the ribbon to officially open our space.
We hope that our new garden will give Larkholme pupils now and in future generations a space to reflect and remember. To ensure that we never forget the sacrifices made by the few for the many.
Lest we forget.