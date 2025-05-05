We Will Remember

The Eco Club at Larkholme Primary School has been working with the Fylde Coast Veterans to create a garden in memory of the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The children felt it was important to create space where we could pause and reflect as well as ensure that the memory of such an important event is never forgotten. The children felt this was even more poignant as this key event moves from living memory and it is up to each new generation to make sure the sacrifices made are never forgotten.