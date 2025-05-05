We Will Remember

By Rebecca Sims
Published 5th May 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 08:12 BST
The Eco Club at Larkholme Primary School has been working with the Fylde Coast Veterans to create a garden in memory of the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The children felt it was important to create space where we could pause and reflect as well as ensure that the memory of such an important event is never forgotten. The children felt this was even more poignant as this key event moves from living memory and it is up to each new generation to make sure the sacrifices made are never forgotten.

It began with Eco Club going to visit Tony and Eddie at the Fylde Coast Veterans Garden in Thornton. Tony and Eddie spent time touring the children round and explaining their own garden design journey. After asking lots of questions and taking lots of pictures the children were ready to go back to Larkholme and begin their own designs. Working together with the local community, Eco Club were able to resources many of the items they needed. Barton Grange donated trays of forget-me-nots, bellis and a cherry blossom tree.

Mr Hutton, a Larkholme Governor, donated enough cobble stone for every child to paint a poppy pebbles for the garden. Members of the Larkholme community donated plants from their own gardens and their time to help with the landscaping.

Eco Club held a raffle and created activity bags to sell using the proceeds to buy additional plants and bird feeders for the garden.

We held a opening ceremony at which our choir sang to the crowd before Cllr Jayne Martin cut the ribbon to officially open our space.

We hope that our new garden will give Larkholme pupils now and in future generations a space to reflect and remember. To ensure that we never forget the sacrifices made by the few for the many.

Lest we forget.

How it all began

1. Contributed

How it all began Photo: Submitted

Eco Club planting the garden

2. Contributed

Eco Club planting the garden Photo: Submitted

Finished garden

3. Contributed

Finished garden Photo: Submitted

Eco Club planting up the planters

4. Contributed

Eco Club planting up the planters Photo: Submitted

Cllr Jayne Martin cutting the ribbon

5. Contributed

Cllr Jayne Martin cutting the ribbon Photo: Submitted

Tony, Eddie and Cllr Jimi

6. Contributed

Tony, Eddie and Cllr Jimi Photo: Submitted

