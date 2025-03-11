Lancashire Police have rescinded the community resolution order handed to a staff member who reportedly threatened a Blackpool pupil.

Two weeks ago, we reported on a Blackpool mum’s anger that her nine-year-old daughter had been verbally threatened by a staff member at Marton Primary Academy.

Mum of two Kathleen Smith, who is from the travelling community, says whilst in an afternoon class, her daughter Crystal “was being dissruptive and naughty” but that this was not “out of the ordinary for Crystal as staff know she can sometimes be difficult”.

What was out of the ordinary however was the reaction from a staff member who reportedly, in an outburst of anger, said to a colleague “Get her out before I kill her!”

When her daughter told her what had happened, Kathleen, 35, said she felt “sick to my stomach” and proceeded to bring the matter to the head teacher’s attention.

Kathleen Smith's daughter Crystal was reportedly threatened by a staff member at Marton Primary Academy. | submit/Google Maps

Unhappy with the way in which the school dealt with the incident - having been told the staff member would continue working in Crystal’s class - Kathleen then reported the matter to Lancashire Police.

At the time, Kathleen explained: “The head teacher was more concerned about my childs behaviour - which I can assure you was just silly things that all children can be like- than the member of staff’s.

“There was no mention of my child feelings and thoughts, no form of disciplinary, nothing”

When Lancashire Police looked into the matter, they found the staff member to be very apologetic and with Kathleen’s assent, they handed the staff member a community resolution order.

A community resolution order (or CSO) is a way for police forces to deal with low-level crime without the need to pursue criminal proceedings.

However in an update provided by police two weeks later, it has been confirmed that the community resolution order has been rescinded.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “This was reported to us, and enquiries were conducted.

“This has since been deemed to not be a police matter, and is an internal matter for the school.”

Mum Kathleen responded: “How can someone - that someone being a member of staff - be given a resolution order which is an easily resolved offence, she admited what she did, but then when the headteacher makes a few phone calls as she didn’t like the outcome, the police decide to revoke the decision due to the context it was said in?

“A child doesn’t understand matters of context, what my nine- year old did understand was that a member of staff said she was going to KILL her unless she was removed. she was afraid and alarmed.

“How the police can make a decision then over turn it is beside me, we have been let down by the police authorites and Marton Primary Academy because we are gypsys.”

In a statement provided ealier, a spokesperson for Bright Futures Educational Trust said: "This is an internal school matter, the Trust is happy with how it has been dealt with, and school is looking forward to welcoming the children back."