We are so proud of our Year 6 for finishing their SATs we treated them to ice-cream!
Year 6 pupils at St Thomas’ CE Primary School in St Anne’s on Sea ended their SATs week on a high with a well-deserved celebration – a visit from a local ice cream van on a gloriously sunny afternoon.
After a week of focused effort and determination, the children were rewarded with a delicious treat and time to relax with their friends.
St Thomas’ say their playground was full of smiles and chatter as the ice cream van rolled in, bringing a celebration atmosphere to the end of a busy and important week.
Headteacher, Lindsay Walton said, “We are so proud of our Year 6 children. They have worked hard, been calm, sensible, and a fabulous example to the other children in school. This celebration was a small way to say thank you and well done for their fantastic attitude and effort throughout the SATs. WELL DONE to our Year 6 class!”
The school also expressed thanks to the local ice cream van for helping to make the day so special.
The celebration marks the beginning of an exciting final term for the Year 6 pupils as they prepare to enjoy their last few weeks at St Thomas’ after the half term holidays.