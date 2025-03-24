We are Outstanding!

Our team are so thrilled with the results from our recent Ofsted and the hard work and continued passion that are staff team put in everyday has really paid off. Kids Planet Ansdell is a small nursery based in the heart of the beautiful Ansdell, located next to Ansdell Primary School and a beautiful park and field. The nursery is open to children from babies to pre schoolers and offers a wide variety of exciting adventures for all ages. The nursery loves embracing our local community and actively supports local charities raising money for Blue Skies Hospital Funds and collecting eggs at Easter for Home Start Blackpool. It has given us such pride to be able to share that we have received an Outstanding in our recent Ofsted and are just thrilled with the recent report. Some of our favourite extracts include:

“This inspiring setting ensures that all children, regardless of their starting point make amazing progress. The skilled staff and managers know that even the most able children need to have a solid grounding in their emotional development to be able to be successful learners for life”.

“Staff actively engage parents in their children's learning by organising stay and play sessions to which grandparents and wider family members are also invited. They encourage families to take part in outdoor learning to appreciate the positive impact this can have on children's well-being as well as the abundance of skills that it can teach”

“There is a strong emphasis on helping children progress in the areas of learning where they need the most support. As a result, children make rapid progress from their starting points.”

“Staff know the children exceptionally well”

Please see link below to read full report.

It has been three years since Kids Planet Day Nurseries acquired this site and what a journey it has been over the last few years. Deputy Manager of Kids Planet Ansdell Deandra had this to add "since Ansdell became a part of the Kids Planet Family it has gone from strength to strength, the company's ethos 'let us inspire your world' has been something that has helped lead this team to the Outstanding inspection. Kids Planet support staff with extensive training and brilliant benefits. Our lovely little nursery is a great place for your little one's to grow, the team work as a family and help each and every child achieve during their time at the setting."

