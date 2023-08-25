University starters 2023: Here's what you should be packing if your heading off to uni this September
Off to uni this September? Leave the kitchen sink behind, but maybe don’t forget your passport. This is the university essentials checklist on what to take and what not to take for those who have smashed their A-levels and are leaving home for the first time.
We put together this guide sourced from Save the Student to help you in your big move.
Documents to take to uni
Valid passport and/or driving licence (ID)
University admission acceptance letter
Course acceptance letter
Accommodation contract
Student Finance documents
Scholarship or bursary letters
Insurance documents (cheap student contents insurance)
Passport photos
Vaccination history (speak to GP before you go)
Prescription copies
Bank debit card (best student bank accounts)
Student discount cards (e.g. 16–25 Railcard).
Electrical items
Mobile phone (best SIM only deals)
Laptop and case (Amazon – Apple Education Store)
Printer and ink (how to save on printing costs)
USB memory stick
Ethernet cable
Power extension lead
Headphones
Portable speakers
Games console (multiplayers = great bonding)
USB TV Stick (Chromecast – Amazon Fire)
Device chargers
Batteries.
Kitchen checklist
Student recipe book (Nosh for Students is great)
Small cutlery set
Plate
Bowl
Mug
Glass
Sharp knife (general purpose)
Scissors
Tupperware (food storage tricks)
Multitool
Bottle opener
Chopping board
Kitchen tongs
Ladle
Spatula
Wok and/or frying pan
Saucepan with lid
Colander
Measuring jug
Can opener
Peeler
Cheese grater
Whisk
Baking tray
Oven gloves
Tea towel
AeroPress (for good coffee)
Washing up liquid
Washing up sponge or brush
Bin bags
Tin foil
Cling-film
Bedroom things
Duvet with cover
Pillows with cases
Bed sheets
Mattress protector
Coat hangers
Laundry basket
Small mirror
Wall clock
Clothes horse
Desk fan
Small safe
Earplugs
Photos of friends & family
Vacuum storage bags
Bathroom checklist
Bath towel
Hand towel
Dressing gown
Hand soap
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Shampoo
Shower gel
Toilet roll
Hairbrush or comb
Hair straighteners
Hair dryer
Make-up and remover
Nail cutters
Tweezers
Plasters (or small first-aid kit)
Razors and shaving cream
Sanitary products
Paracetamol
Medication