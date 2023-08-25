News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

University starters 2023: Here's what you should be packing if your heading off to uni this September

Off to uni this September? Leave the kitchen sink behind, but maybe don’t forget your passport. This is the university essentials checklist on what to take and what not to take for those who have smashed their A-levels and are leaving home for the first time.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

Off to uni this September? Leave the kitchen sink behind, but maybe don’t forget your passport. This is the university essentials checklist on what to take and what not to take for those who have smashed their A-levels and are leaving home for the first time.

We put together this guide sourced from Save the Student to help you in your big move.

Documents to take to uni

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY 2023 - Students at Winstanley College, Orrell, Wigan, with their results.A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY 2023 - Students at Winstanley College, Orrell, Wigan, with their results.
A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY 2023 - Students at Winstanley College, Orrell, Wigan, with their results.

Valid passport and/or driving licence (ID)

University admission acceptance letter

Course acceptance letter

Accommodation contract

Student Finance documents

Scholarship or bursary letters

Insurance documents (cheap student contents insurance)

Passport photos

Vaccination history (speak to GP before you go)

Prescription copies

Bank debit card (best student bank accounts)

Student discount cards (e.g. 16–25 Railcard).

Electrical items

Mobile phone (best SIM only deals)

Laptop and case (Amazon – Apple Education Store)

Printer and ink (how to save on printing costs)

USB memory stick

Ethernet cable

Power extension lead

Headphones

Portable speakers

Games console (multiplayers = great bonding)

USB TV Stick (Chromecast – Amazon Fire)

Device chargers

Batteries.

Read More
Huge update as changes at Preston's Plau Gin & Beer House and Fino Tapas are rev...

Kitchen checklist

Student recipe book (Nosh for Students is great)

Small cutlery set

Plate

Bowl

Mug

Glass

Sharp knife (general purpose)

Scissors

Tupperware (food storage tricks)

Multitool

Bottle opener

Chopping board

Kitchen tongs

Ladle

Spatula

Wok and/or frying pan

Saucepan with lid

Colander

Measuring jug

Can opener

Peeler

Cheese grater

Whisk

Baking tray

Oven gloves

Tea towel

AeroPress (for good coffee)

Washing up liquid

Washing up sponge or brush

Bin bags

Tin foil

Cling-film

Bedroom things

Duvet with cover

Pillows with cases

Bed sheets

Mattress protector

Coat hangers

Laundry basket

Small mirror

Wall clock

Clothes horse

Desk fan

Small safe

Earplugs

Photos of friends & family

Vacuum storage bags

Bathroom checklist

Bath towel

Hand towel

Dressing gown

Hand soap

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Shower gel

Toilet roll

Hairbrush or comb

Hair straighteners

Hair dryer

Make-up and remover

Nail cutters

Tweezers

Plasters (or small first-aid kit)

Razors and shaving cream

Sanitary products

Paracetamol

Medication