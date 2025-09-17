The University of Lancashire has expanded its dental teaching provision, hoping to encourage qualified dentists to remain in the North West after graduation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Lancashire, formerly known as UCLan*, has increased its number of dentistry clinical teaching bays from sixteen to 24 thanks to funding from the Office for Students (OfS).

The OfS funding of more than £224,000, has allowed the university’s School of Medicine and Dentistry to construct eight additional fully functional treatment bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The additional state-of-the-art dentistry bays will be used by dentistry students to hone their skills in a clinical setting, treating patients for both general dentistry and specialist treatment.

The University of Lancashire has increased its state-of-the-art dentistry teaching facilities | submit

The students using the new facilities will include those on the Bachelor of Dental Surgery international (BDSi) programme, which prepares qualified overseas dentists for practice and registration in the UK and has achieved 100% graduation rate since its launch in 2022.

Unlike other routes to registration in the UK where competency is tested solely through exams, this General Dental Council (GDC) approved unique approach not only ensures graduates are up to the correct standard to practice in the UK but allows local patients to benefit when the students qualify and become GDC registered practitioners.

University of Lancashire Head of Dentistry Dr Claudia Cunningham said: “Our expanded dental facilities in Preston now support clinical training for an additional 16 students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The UK struggles to recruit and retain dentists and this course provides qualified registrants with a supportive route to practice dentistry in the UK. Now, even more students will provide care to staff, fellow students and the wider Lancashire population as we encourage graduates to build their careers in the North West.”

Read More All 21 planning applications submitted in Preston last week inc changes to a mosque & newsagents

Professor StJohn Crean, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise, was instrumental in securing the OFS funding for the expansion.

He said: “Since opening in 2008, the School of Medicine and Dentisty has been on a journey fuelled by an ambition to achieve the highest academic reputation.

“This OfS funding is evidence of our success and our continued efforts to train health care professionals across the spectrum in response to the needs of the region’s healthcare economy.”

*The University of Central Lancashire officially changed its name to the University of Lancashire from September 1 2025.