University of Lancashire applauded for contributing to Lancashire's growth

The University of Lancashire has once again been acknowledged for its contribution towards regeneration and social and economic growth in the region.

A prestigious recognises the University of Lancashire, formerly known as UCLan, as helping lead the way in the North West for its service to society and the economy.

Published this week, the institution has maintained its strong regional standing in the annual Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF), which is published annually by Research England to measure how higher education institutions serve society and the economy.

KEF 2025 has once again placed the University of Lancashire in the top 20% of English Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in the areas of local growth and regeneration; working with the public and third sector; and continuous professional development (CPD) and graduate start-ups.

What has been said about the University of Lancashire’s success?

Professor StJohn Crean, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise, said: “The University of Lancashire is committed to supporting the people, communities and businesses in our region and our continued recognition in the Knowledge Exchange Framework reaffirms our role as an anchor institution within Lancashire and Cumbria.

“As a civic University, we are proud of our role in shaping the future of our region—supporting economic growth, tackling social inequalities, and working together with partners to build healthier, safer, and more resilient communities.

“We work hand in hand with public sector organisations across health, social work, policing, and other vital services, helping to address local and regional needs while strengthening public provision.”

Matthew Guest, Head of Local and Regional Business Engagement at the University of Lancashire, said: “I’m delighted that the University continues to build upon its proud history of successfully delivering regional development projects. Over the last year, the University has supported local growth efforts including coordinating the Lancashire Universities Innovation Programme in partnership with Lancaster University and Edge Hill University. This means we are ideally positioned to support the delivery of the Industrial Strategy at a regional level by aligning our strengths with Lancashire’s new Local Growth Plan.”

What did the KEF 2025 look at?

The Framework provides an overview of performance across seven broad areas -

continued professional development (CPD) and grad start-ups

Intellectual Property (IP) and commercialisation

local growth and regeneration

public and community engagement

research partnerships

working with business

working with the public and third sector

The university has been rated as ‘above average’ for almost all measurements in its ‘cluster’, where the Framework places HEIs in similar size and scope for meaningful comparison.

It is a leading university in the North West for Cluster E (large universities with broad discipline portfolio across both STEM and non-STEM generating excellent research across all disciplines).

The Framework also highlights how universities can improve to maximise the benefits they bring from public funding.

The KEF is published annually by Research England and continues to be a unique tool for universities to understand and improve their performance - https://kef.ac.uk/