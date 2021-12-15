Unity Academy pupil accomplishes seemingly impossible task to treat every child at this school this Christmas

Year Six pupil at Blackpool's Unity Academy, Lynden Anderson, and the school's headteacher Stephen Cooke (Picture: Unity Academy)

It was surely harder than climbing Everest, tackling 10 marathons in three days, or climbing the Three Peaks while dressed as a fire extinguisher.

Plucky Lynden Anderson actually – and this is no April Fool’s Day prank – gave up all his electronic devices for a full 30 days!

Deputy headteacher Beth Latham said the feat came as youngsters at the North Shore primary and secondary school, in Warbreck Hill Road, thought about how to support others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“[Lynden] has undergone this tricky challenge to ensure that he raised enough money to buy treats for every child in school so they all receive a Christmas surprise,” she said.

Unity’s children also took part in a Christmas jumper day and Elf Run to raise money for Save the Children; and Brian House Children’s Hospice, in Low Moor Road, Bispham.

With a school carol service impossible this year, pupils also recorded their own festive album, which has a song or poem from each class and is available to listen to on the school’s website here.