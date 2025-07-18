Unity Academy teachers honoured for helping Blackpool pupils cook, prepare and try fish for the first time
Unity Academy’s Miss Finch and Mrs Power were two of 200 teachers from across the UK who were recognised for their inspiring work encouraging young people to learn about fish, healthy eating, sustainability, and even career opportunities in the seafood sector.
The food teachers headed to London on June 20 to attend the Fish Hero Teacher Awards and Conference, held at the historic Fishmongers’ Hall.
The programme, funded by the Fishmongers’ Company’s Fisheries Charitable Trust, and delivered by the Food Teachers Centre, supports schools by providing free fish deliveries, hands-on teacher training, classroom resources and exciting pupil masterclasses.
Through their involvement, Unity Academy pupils have gained valuable cooking skills and confidence, with many now saying they want to eat and cook more fish.
“I’m proud to be part of this amazing programme,” said Miss Finch. “It’s opened up new learning opportunities for our students and helped them experience ingredients they may not otherwise try.”
The conference also featured expert talks on the importance of food education, sustainability, and how fish supports both public health and the UK economy.
Ted Cooper, Assistant Headteacher – Community and Parental Engagement at Unity Academy said: “We are incredibly proud of Miss Finch and Mrs Power for their commitment to enriching our pupils’ learning through the Fish in Schools Hero programme.
“This partnership with the Fishmongers’ Company’s Fisheries Charitable Trust has enabled us to offer invaluable lessons and life skills that our children might not otherwise have access to.
“It’s a powerful example of how meaningful collaboration can open doors for young people and broaden their understanding of food, health, and future opportunities.”
For more about the programme, visit: https://foodteacherscentre.co.uk/fish-heroes/