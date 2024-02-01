UCLan's proposal to change its name sparks row with Lancaster University

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has lodged proposals to change its name to the University of Lancashire.

UCLan - who believes 'central Lancashire' is an "outdated geographical construct" - say the change would "better reflect its ambitions locally, nationally, and globally."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: "Our economic impact is estimated at more than £250m to the North West economy every year and we have ambitions to further grow.

"Our current name needs to reflect the wider county in which we play such a huge role.

"The description 'central Lancashire' is meaningless to many people in the area and particularly unknown nationally or globally."

Lancaster University says it will reject UCLan's plans to change its name

A consultation on the switch has now been launched by the Office for Students (OfS) - the independent regulator of higher education in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lancaster University has already confirmed it will object to the change, claiming that it would be "very confusing" for students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Floodlights plan for village sports pitches so they can be used after dark.

A spokesperson for Lancaster University said: "As a research-intensive globally-significant University, ranked in the top 150 in the world and in the top 15 in the UK, we play a very different role from UCLAN within the UK and internationally.

"Our official name, as granted by Queen Elizabeth II by Royal Charter, is 'The University of Lancaster' and the name 'Lancaster University' is also registered to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We object to this proposal on the grounds that it would be very confusing to students abroad and in the UK who are seeking us as a high tariff university known for both excellent research and teaching - particularly given UCLAN's proposed name differs from our own in just the last few letters."

The OfS' consultation, which runs until February 22, is inviting views on whether the name change "is, or has the potential to be, confusing or misleading."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator has the power to approve or reject the change.

Professor Baldwin added: "The major role we play across the whole of Lancashire was particularly well demonstrated through the Covid pandemic when we boosted the support of the Lancashire NHS by graduating over 300 final year nursing students and medical students early, enabling them to join the frontline across the county’s hospitals, particularly Royal Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad