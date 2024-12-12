The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has just receiving a new Ofsted rating, take a look at below at how the Preston based institution fared.

UCLan's degree apprenticeship provision has received a new Ofsted rating. | submit

UCLan has retained its Ofsted Good rating for its degree apprenticeship provision following an inspection between November 5-8.

Inspectors rated the university as good across all categories: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and apprenticeships.

At the time of the inspection, there were almost 2,000 apprentices studying across 30 apprenticeships at levels 4 to 7 both at their Preston and Burnley campuses.

The last time UCLan’s apprenticeship degree provision was fully inspected was in 2019, when it was also rated good.

What did UCLan do well according to Ofsted?

The report starts by stating “Leaders’ focus is to increase social mobility and widen participation for people in Lancashire. The apprenticeship route at UCLAN supports this” which is approriate as the university was recently named as one of the UK’s best for social mobility.

Inspectors went on to state “Apprentices benefit from high-quality training facilities, equipment and resources that facilitate effective learning opportunities.”

For instance health apprentices “work in simulated environments such as an ambulance, birthing suite and operating theatre, so they are well prepared for working in different settings” and law and policing apprentices “practise their skills in the moot courtroom and the advice and resolutions centre”: both of these examples help apprentices “practise their skills in a safe space alongside qualified health and law professionals.”

The apprentices themselves are then described as “considerate, respectful and appreciative of each other’s differences and views” with special mention given to the nursing associate apprentieces who “talk about caring for drug users and challenging stereotypes of colleagues who demonstrate unconscious bias” and “highlight the need for care, dignity and compassion for all patients.”

Staff are then said to be “highly qualified and experienced in their vocational sectors” - many even are dual professionals - and they “use a range of teaching methods effectively to support apprentices’ learning.”

Ofsted also commenting on how UCLan’s degree apprenticeship programmes benefit the wider community.

Inspectors said: “ Leaders offer apprenticeships that closely align with the local and regional skills needs. They sit on a variety of boards and steering groups to provide themselves with the intelligence required to ensure that their apprenticeships feed into strategic workforce planning in the locality. Apprenticeships in nursing and health-related occupations fill the skills gaps in healthcare, which is the largest employer in the area. Social work apprenticeships support local authorities to fill their many vacancies for social workers.”

Further praise was given to the support provided to apprentices with special educational needs and/or disabilities, to the “helpful and constructive feedback” academics provide all apprenticeships and the “wide range of university activities and events “ on offer.

Apprentices at UCLan were decribed as "considerate" and "respectful". | submit

What does Ofsted think UClan can improve on?

Inspectors said that the university should increase the proportion of apprentices who complete their final assessments and achieve their apprenticeships in the school of engineering and computing.

They also said it should increase the proportion of apprentices who take part in events or activities that widen their knowledge and interests.

As a final point, the educational watchbody advised that UClan ensures that functional skills English and mathematics qualifications are planned and taught appropriately so that apprentices develop their skills and achieve their qualifications.

What has the university said?

UCLan Vice Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: “I’m delighted that our efforts in degree apprenticeships have been recognised by the Ofsted inspectors who visited us in November.

“Although the inspection period is intense the resulting outcome, which praises the high standards of our dedicated teaching staff and professional colleagues, reaffirms that the University continues to provide the Lancashire economy with the skilled workforce local businesses need.”