UCLan named the most affordable university in the country by The Times

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) is officially the most affordable university in the country, according to a new league table published by The Times.

The newspaper’s student cost of living index ranked UCLan number one out of the top 50 largest universities in the UK based on five key metrics: rent, bus fare, gym membership and the cost of a takeaway and a pint of beer.

The average weekly student rent cost in Preston is £83 whereas, on the other end of the table, students studying at London-based universities can expected to pay more than £150 per week.

It is also good news for students who want to skip the cooking and opt for a takeaway, with Preston offering some of the cheapest in the country.

When it comes to drinking, the average cost of a pint is £2.50 cheaper than the most expensive universities.

In addition, all UCLan students are offered free membership at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

UCLan’s Director of Marketing Heather Ellis said: “With students understandably concerned about the rising cost of living, it’s fantastic to see that Preston is the most affordable place in the country to be a student.

“In these financially difficult times, it's natural to wonder whether coming to university is a good idea. This Times league table is a reminder that the cost of coming to university can differ considerably depending on where you want to go. University remains an investment that could greatly benefit you in the long term, with graduates earning 30 per cent more than non-graduates, so being able to afford a degree is more important than ever.”

The Times cost of living index looked at the top 50 largest universities based on enrolment, which covers more than 1.5 million students.

The news of UCLan's success in the Times cost of living index comes during the university’s Freshers Week which has already made the national news for other reasons.

Popular radio station BBC Radio 1 has been broadcasting live from UCLan since Monday (September 25) and will continue to do so until Thursday, September 28.

