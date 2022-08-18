UCLan Freshers Week calendar of events released for new students including Welcome Barbecue, Stranger Things Roller Disco and Bingo Lingo
With thousands of students across the county getting their A-level results today (Thursday), many will now be looking forward to starting their courses at UCLan. But before that, it’s Freshers Week!
For new students, Freshers Week is one of the best times of the year.
It’s the start of a new journey into university life and for students new to UCLan, it’s time to discover what it’s like to be a university student.
Today on their website, UCLan have listed a variety of welcome meetings, activities and social events to welcome Freshers before the studying begins.
Here’s what’s on offer to new students:
September 9
International Welcome Fair
September 11
Welcome barbecue
September 12
Craft and Food fair
Meet the Union
Beats and Eats
September 13
Roadshow for the school of Business & Enterprise
Societies Fair
Hip Hop Ping Pong
Stranger Things Roller Disco
September 14
Roadshow for the school of Engineering
Sports Fair
Roadshow for the school of Arts & Media
Roadshow for the school of Psychology and Computer Science
Comedy Night
Karaoke Night
September 15
Freshers Fair
Roadshow for the school of Nursing
Outdoor Cinema
Bingo Lingo
September 16
Burnley Freshers Friday
Thrift & Thrive (Students’ Union)
Silent Disco (Students’ Union)
Big Fat Quiz of Freshers (Students’ Union)
For further details of all the events visit https://www.uclansu.co.uk/freshers/event/