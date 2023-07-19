News you can trust since 1873
UCLan: 41 pictures of University of Central Lancashire graduation day 2023

Well done to all the UCLan students who graduated from the Preston based University last week.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST

Well done to all the UCLan students who graduated from the Preston based University last week.

Here are 41 pictures of you celebrating your achievements from the 2023 graduation.

UCLan Graduation 2023

1. UCLan Graduation 2023

UCLan Graduation 2023 Photo: UCLan

UCLan Graduation 2023

2. UCLan Graduation 2023

UCLan Graduation 2023 Photo: UCLan Press Office

UCLan Graduation 2023

3. UCLan Graduation 2023

UCLan Graduation 2023 Photo: UCLan Press Office

UCLan Graduation 2023

4. UCLan Graduation 2023

UCLan Graduation 2023 Photo: UCLan Press Office

UCLan Graduation 2023

5. UCLan Graduation 2023

UCLan Graduation 2023 Photo: UCLan Press Office

UCLan Graduation 2023

6. UCLan Graduation 2023

UCLan Graduation 2023 Photo: UCLan Press Office

UCLan Graduation 2023

7. UCLan Graduation 2023

UCLan Graduation 2023 Photo: UCLan Press Office

UCLan Graduation 2023

8. UCLan Graduation 2023

UCLan Graduation 2023 Photo: UCLan Press Office

