Tremendous Teachers of the North West SCITT

The North West SCITT, based in Blackpool, is celebrating the successful graduation of 31 trainee teachers, all of whom have gained Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) and completed their Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE). The latest cohort includes 21 secondary-trained and 10 primary-trained teachers—each one now ready to make a difference in classrooms across the North West.

In a significant achievement, all graduates have already secured teaching positions in schools across Blackpool, Hutton, and Liverpool, demonstrating the continued strength and reputation of The North West SCITT’s teacher training programme.

Bea Tingey, Director of Secondary ITT, praised the new teachers, saying:

"Once again, the North West SCITT has led the way, providing many schools with wonderful teachers who will shape the lives of the young people of Blackpool and other North West areas. We are truly proud of this cohort who have gone from strength to strength and are now ready to fly our nest into the wonderful world of teaching and education. We all wish them the very best with their future careers."

Libby receives her certificate the previous day Left to right – Bea Tingey, Libby McCormack (who has secured a Mathematics teaching post at Neston High School, Katie Small (Northern Schools Trust Lead Teacher)

Andrew Kenworthy, Director of Primary ITT, echoed this sentiment:

"It has been an absolute pleasure seeing this cohort develop and grow into brilliant classroom teachers. It gives us a great sense of satisfaction knowing that our brand-new teachers will contribute to many of the primary schools across the town."

The North West SCITT also extended its heartfelt thanks to the many schools across Blackpool and beyond that hosted trainees on placement.

“It takes an extraordinary amount of time, commitment and dedication from experienced colleagues to be mentors. We are extremely grateful for the support provided by our partner schools throughout each trainee’s journey.” said Bea Tingey

Graduate Trainee teachers receiving their certificates at a special presentation ceremony held at Blackpool Sixth Form

Looking ahead, the SCITT is already preparing for another successful year. Recruitment for the 2025–2026 cohort is strong, with new trainees eager to begin their journey into teaching.

For anyone interested in becoming a teacher, visit the Get Into Teaching website or contact Bea Tingey directly at [email protected].

The future of education in the North West is in safe hands—congratulations to all our new teachers!