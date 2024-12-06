The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025 has just been realeased and three Lancashire secondary schools have been named amongst the best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s highest-achieving primary and secondary schools have today been revealed in the 32nd edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

What is the The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide?

Recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools, this guide remains an essential resource for parents seeking the very best in education for their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools, the guide is available online now and available in print in a 28-page supplement on Sunday, December 8.

The guide includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

Three Lancashire secondary schools named as the best in north west in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025 | David Jones/PA Wire

Have any Lancashire schools featured?

This year, three Lancashire secondary schools have been listed in the top ten state secondary schools in the Northwest (inclusive of both grammar and comprehensive schools).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College in Blackburn ranked sixth regionally, and joint 59th nationally which is two places lower than last year.

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School then came in seventh place regionally and its 82nd rank in the national league is a climb of three places from the 2024 guide.

The nearby Lancaster Royal Grammar School then came in 10th place regionally and 114th place nationally- the same position it held last year.

Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College also ranked first in the top ten list of comprehensive secondary schools in the Northwest and it was named the National Parent Power State Faith Secondary School of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unforunately no primary schools in Lancashire featured in the top North west primary schools list.

Read More 16 schools from across Lancashire who received new Ofsted reports in November

Which other state schools featured in the top 10?

Top state secondary schools (grammar and comprehensive) in the Northwest:

Regional rank School National rank Last year’s rank 1 Altrincham Grammar School for Girls 8 10 2 Loreto Grammar School, Altrincham 23 70 3 Altrincham Grammar School for Boys 24 21= 4 The Liverpool Blue Coat School 37 25 5 Sale Grammar School 48 50 6 Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College, Blackburn 59= 57 7 Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School 82 85 8 St Ambrose College, Altrincham 91 137= 9 Urmston Grammar, Manchester 102 110 10 Lancaster Royal Grammar School 114 114

What has been said about the guide?

Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said:“The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”