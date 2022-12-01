Three Blackpool students win BTEC Learner of the Year Awards in Engineering, Public Service and Travel

The accomplishments of Bethany Bradford and Emily Checkley from Blackpool Sixth Form College, and Elizabeth Willis from Blackpool and The Fylde College, were celebrated on Friday, November 25, as they were awarded BTEC Gold Awards. Pearson say their achievements stood out among an international field of candidates and wowed the judges, who felt their hard work and dedication – despite the barriers they all had to overcome – always shone through.

Bethany and Emily’s wins meant Blackpool Sixth Form College was the only institution to win more than one award in the country, whilst Elizabeth’s meant Blackpool took home three of a possible fifteen BTEC subject awards.

Elizabeth, winner of the BTEC Learner of the Year in Engineering, began her qualification with low confidence because of a recent dyslexia diagnosis, but thanks to her willingness to learn and relentless proactivity, now achieves top marks in challenging topics, all while working full time for the BBC’s engineering team, in what is a traditionally male-heavy industry.

Tripe success for Blackpool students at BTEC Awards. Clockwise from top right: Bethany Bradford, Elizabeth Willis and Emily Checkley.

Elizabeth said: “As someone who has always struggled academically, I never thought I would complete my HNC in Engineering, let alone to a distinction standard. By winning this award, it is a proof that with hard work and determination, you really can achieve anything.”

Winner of Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Learner of the Year, Bethany was credited for showing a rare passion, drive and exemplary work from the first day of the course while always pushing hard to better herself. Pearson also said Bethany acts as a role model to others, whilst her approachable persona, wider extracurricular responsibilities and commitment sets her in great stead for a successful future.

Bethany said: “I would never have dreamt of winning this award, but here I am! Travel and Tourism is an engaging and enriching subject which I have developed a deep passion for. The varied content, trips, visits, guest speakers and supportive teachers have confirmed that this is the path I want to take. I have secured a job as cabin crew with EasyJet, and I can’t wait to see where the course will take me in the future.”

Meanwhile, Emily took home Public Services Learner of the Year Award due to her “inspiring” passion for the Fire Service, and the exemplary quality of her work. Outside classwork, she has won several local awards for her commitment and work ethic and been nominated as the best Fire Cadet in Lancashire.

Emily commented: “I feel very honoured to be given this award and it makes me more excited about my career in the uniformed public services. I have loved the past 2 years and feel that I am fully prepared for the journey ahead. I am eternally grateful to the college for giving me the foundations for my new life in uniform.”

Twenty award winners won prizes in categories including Health and Social Care, Engineering, Music, Esports and Creative Media, each selected from thousands – and often tens of thousands – of eligible students.

Freya Thomas Monk, Senior Vice President for Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said: “After two long years spent giving or receiving lessons behind a computer screen, through face masks, or socially distanced, 2022 has been a whirlwind for everyone involved in education. Considering this, it makes the inspiring achievements documented in Elizabeth, Bethany and Emily’s submission all the more impressive. The hard work and commitment they – and all our award winners – demonstrated is extraordinary, and I am proud we are able to recognise them all through this year’s set of Awards.”

The judges also commended the efforts of other Blackpool BTEC students who achieved remarkable success in their fields.

Silver Awards went to:

-Blackpool and The Fylde College’s David Rowe for BTEC Engineering Learner of the Year

-Blackpool and The Fylde College’s Ferne Skinner for BTEC Land-based Learner of the Year

Bronze Awards went to:

-Blackpool Sixth Form College’s Jordanna Williams for BTEC Sport Learner of the Year 2022

-Blackpool Sixth Form College’s Leah Howard for BTEC Public Services Learner of the Year 2022

-Blackpool Sixth Form College’s Erin Hallam for BTEC Child, Health and Social Care Learner of the Year 2022

-Blackpool Sixth Form College’s Cameron Brookes for BTEC Sport Learner of the Year 2022