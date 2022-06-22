Well not quite, but it’s not far off.
Yesterday (Tuesday) was the official start of summer and and what a glorious start it was, with the mercury topping 20 degrees.
It looks like the weather is going to be particularly hot this year with a number of heatwaves predicted in the summer months.
If you’re braving the travel chaos and planning a getaway, these are the dates of the school holidays for schools in Blackpool for summer 2022 and into 2023.
2022
Summer holidays: July 27 (Wednesday) to August 31 (Wednesday).
First day back: September 1 (Thursday).
Autumn half term: October 24 (Monday) to October 28 (Friday).
Christmas holidays: December 19 (Monday) to January 2, 2023 (Monday).
2023
Spring half term: February 13 (Monday) to February 17 (Friday).
Spring holidays: April 3 (Monday) to April 14 (Friday).
Summer half-term: May 29 (Monday) to June 2 (Friday).
Summer holidays: July 24 (Monday) to August 31 (Thursday).