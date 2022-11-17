The final half-term holiday of the calendar year already feels like an age ago, but with the Christmas break edging ever closer thoughts are turning to the festive period in Lancashire.

These are the dates for your diary for Christmas, the New Year and into 2023 ...

Christmas school holidays 2022

Christmas is fast approaching and schools in Lancashire are preparing for the festive break

Christmas holidays: Off from December 19 (Monday), back in school January 3, 2023 (Tuesday).

School holidays in 2023

Spring half-term: Off from February 13 (Monday), back in school February 20 (Monday).

Spring holidays: Off from April 3 (Monday), back in school April 17 (Monday).

Summer half-term: Off from May 29 (Monday), back in school June 5 (Monday).

Summer holidays: Off from July 24 (Monday), back in school September 1 (Friday).

Schools must be open for 190 days throughout the academic year and dates may vary from school to school. Parents should contact their child’s school if they are not sure of specific dates.

Bank holidays over Christmas and the New Year

Christmas Day this year falls on a Sunday, meaning a substitute day has been allocated as a bank holiday on Tuesday, December 27. UK workers will also have Boxing Day off.

With New Year’s Day also falling on a Sunday, Monday, January 2, will take its place as the first bank holiday of 2023.