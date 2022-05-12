This is how one Bispham girl lead her school's effort to raise money to help Ukrainians fleeing war

Fiorella Pasqualino, aged 10 from Westcliff Primary Academy, like many of her friends was deeply saddened by the attacks in Ukraine and decided to do something about it.

Fiorella is in Year 6 and is the chairman of the school’s Mini-Senior Leadership Team. This group contributes in making decisions in the school and are made up of two children from each year group.

Fiorella talked to Mini-SLT and her mum and decided to make ribbons to sell, not only to raise funds for refugees, but also to encourage everyone to think of the Ukrainian people and their plight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiorella Pasqualino, 10, from Westcliff Primary Academy has led the school's fundraising for Ukraine

She said: “I wanted to try and raise some money to help families in the Ukraine. I decided to make Ukrainian ribbons and told my mum we needed 180 ribbons for all the children at school. Her words were ‘WOWSERS!’.

"We made 195 ribbons for school and 100 to sell to family and friends. I was then asked to do an assembly for the whole school asking for everyone’s support. I said although the ribbons were small, your pound will make a big difference to someone in the Ukraine. Selling my ribbons managed to raise £327.89.”

Not satisfied with this, Fiorella and Mini-SLT then organised a book sale with parents, carers, and families invited. The books were donated by pupils and nearly all were sold, with each child getting at least two nearly new books to take home.

She also inspired other children in school. Finley Roberts (Year 4) raised £35 by making and selling badges.

Westcliff Primary Academy has been raising money for refugees in Ukraine, led by Year 6 pupil Fiorella Pasqualino who made ribbons to sell