These are the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre primary and secondary schools that require improvement - according to Ofsted
Across Blackpool and the Fylde coast there are currently 11 schools that have been rated as 'Requires Improvement' in their last inspection.
You can read more on how Ofsted school inspections work and what the grades mean here - Here is the full list:
1. Baines School
Highcross Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, FY6 8BE | Latest inspection: January 17, 2019
2. Blackpool Gateway Academy
Seymour Road, Blackpool, FY1 6JH | Latest inspected: July 23, 2018
3. Bryning with Warton St Paul's Church of England Primary School
Lytham Road, Warton, Preston, Lancashire, PR4 1AH | Latest inspection: December 19, 2017
4. Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre
Royal Avenue, Kirkham, Preston, Lancashire, PR4 2ST | Latest inspection: January 19, 2018
