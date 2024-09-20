The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 names Lancaster University as North West's best
Lancaster University is the number one university in the North West, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, which was only released today.
As well as taking the top spot this year, Lancaster University also took overall gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework. It is working on one of the largest labs to focus on digital threats and cybersecurity in the region.
But what about our county’s other university - the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) based in Preston?
Take a look at how UCLan compares to the rest of the universities in the North West and how they in turn fare nationally below....
The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain, making use of the latest data.
It features everything you need to know about applying to university and detailed online profiles for 134 universities covering research reputation to campus facilities, scholarships and bursaries, and nightlife.
What are the full North West rankings?
|North West ranking
|National rankings
|University
|1
|12
|Lancaster University
|2
|23
|University of Liverpool
|3
|27=
|University of Manchester
|4
|46=
|Manchester Metropolitan University
|5
|66=
|Liverpool John Moores University
|6
|72
|University of Salford
|7
|84=
|Edgehill University
|8
|89
|University of Chester
|9
|94=
|Liverpool Hope University
|10
|96
|University of Central Lancashire
|11
|119
|University of Bolton
|12
|128
|University of Cumbria
Which universities won awards this year?
The full list of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 award winners:
University of the Year 2025: London School of Economics and Political Science
University of the Year 2025 runner up: University of Sheffield
University of the Year 2025 shortlisted: Durham University, University of Leicester, University of Warwick
Modern University of the Year 2025: Northumbria University
Specialist University of the Year 2025: University of the Arts London
University of the Year for Teaching Quality 2025: University of East London
University of the Year for Student Experience 2025: University of St Andrews
University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2025: Imperial College London
Scottish University of the Year 2025: University of St Andrews
Welsh University of the Year 2025: Swansea University
Sports University of the Year 2025: Loughborough University
Sustainable University of the Year 2025: University of Reading
University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2025: York St John University (Runners up: Anglia Ruskin University, Teesside University)
What has been said about this year’s guide?
Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life. But what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher. This is where our comprehensive guide can help.
“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns around climate change and careers and have added in a sustainability metric, teaming up with People & Planet, and boosted the weighting of graduate prospects.
“The higher education sector is facing unprecedented challenges from debates on free speech to financial stability, but it is important to remember the force for good that going to university can be. See how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide on campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer online.”
