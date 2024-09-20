The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 names Lancaster University as North West's best

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 has named a Lancashire university as the best in the North West.

Lancaster University is the number one university in the North West, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, which was only released today.

As well as taking the top spot this year, Lancaster University also took overall gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework. It is working on one of the largest labs to focus on digital threats and cybersecurity in the region. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But what about our county’s other university - the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) based in Preston?

Take a look at how UCLan compares to the rest of the universities in the North West and how they in turn fare nationally below....

Lancaster University has once again topped the charts for the North West, coming in at 12 in the national rankings - two places up from last year.Lancaster University has once again topped the charts for the North West, coming in at 12 in the national rankings - two places up from last year.
Lancaster University has once again topped the charts for the North West, coming in at 12 in the national rankings - two places up from last year. | Lancaster University

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain, making use of the latest data.

It features everything you need to know about applying to university and detailed online profiles for 134 universities covering research reputation to campus facilities, scholarships and bursaries, and nightlife. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What are the full North West rankings?

North West rankingNational rankingsUniversity
112Lancaster University 
223University of Liverpool
327=University of Manchester 
446=Manchester Metropolitan University 
566=Liverpool John Moores University 
672University of Salford
784=Edgehill University
889University of Chester 
994=Liverpool Hope University 
1096University of Central Lancashire 
11119University of Bolton
12128University of Cumbria 

Which universities won awards this year?

The full list of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 award winners:  

University of the Year 2025: London School of Economics and Political Science 

University of the Year 2025 runner up: University of Sheffield  

University of the Year 2025 shortlisted: Durham University, University of Leicester, University of Warwick 

Modern University of the Year 2025: Northumbria University 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Specialist University of the Year 2025: University of the Arts London  

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emailsor the Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

University of the Year for Teaching Quality 2025: University of East London  

University of the Year for Student Experience 2025: University of St Andrews 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2025: Imperial College London 

Scottish University of the Year 2025: University of St Andrews  

Welsh University of the Year 2025: Swansea University  

Sports University of the Year 2025: Loughborough University  

Sustainable University of the Year 2025: University of Reading  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2025: York St John University  (Runners up: Anglia Ruskin University, Teesside University)  

What has been said about this year’s guide?

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guidesaid: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life. But what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher. This is where our comprehensive guide can help. 

“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns around climate change and careers and have added in a sustainability metric, teaming up with People & Planet, and boosted the weighting of graduate prospects.  

“The higher education sector is facing unprecedented challenges from debates on free speech to financial stability, but it is important to remember the force for good that going to university can be. See how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide on campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer online.” 

Related topics:North WestLancaster UniversityUCLanUniversitiesUniversity of SheffieldPreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.