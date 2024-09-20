Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 has named a Lancashire university as the best in the North West.

Lancaster University is the number one university in the North West, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, which was only released today.

As well as taking the top spot this year, Lancaster University also took overall gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework. It is working on one of the largest labs to focus on digital threats and cybersecurity in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what about our county’s other university - the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) based in Preston?

Take a look at how UCLan compares to the rest of the universities in the North West and how they in turn fare nationally below....

Lancaster University has once again topped the charts for the North West, coming in at 12 in the national rankings - two places up from last year. | Lancaster University

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain, making use of the latest data.

It features everything you need to know about applying to university and detailed online profiles for 134 universities covering research reputation to campus facilities, scholarships and bursaries, and nightlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the full North West rankings?

North West ranking National rankings University 1 12 Lancaster University 2 23 University of Liverpool 3 27= University of Manchester 4 46= Manchester Metropolitan University 5 66= Liverpool John Moores University 6 72 University of Salford 7 84= Edgehill University 8 89 University of Chester 9 94= Liverpool Hope University 10 96 University of Central Lancashire 11 119 University of Bolton 12 128 University of Cumbria

Which universities won awards this year?

The full list of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 award winners:

University of the Year 2025: London School of Economics and Political Science

University of the Year 2025 runner up: University of Sheffield

University of the Year 2025 shortlisted: Durham University, University of Leicester, University of Warwick

Modern University of the Year 2025: Northumbria University

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist University of the Year 2025: University of the Arts London

University of the Year for Teaching Quality 2025: University of East London

University of the Year for Student Experience 2025: University of St Andrews

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2025: Imperial College London

Scottish University of the Year 2025: University of St Andrews

Welsh University of the Year 2025: Swansea University

Sports University of the Year 2025: Loughborough University

Sustainable University of the Year 2025: University of Reading

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2025: York St John University (Runners up: Anglia Ruskin University, Teesside University)

Read More Freshers Week: How to look after your mental health at university and where to access support as a student

What has been said about this year’s guide?

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life. But what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher. This is where our comprehensive guide can help.

“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns around climate change and careers and have added in a sustainability metric, teaming up with People & Planet, and boosted the weighting of graduate prospects.

“The higher education sector is facing unprecedented challenges from debates on free speech to financial stability, but it is important to remember the force for good that going to university can be. See how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide on campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer online.”