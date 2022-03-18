Delivered to them in a way they can understand, staff at Our Lady of the Assumption School on Common Edge Road explained to the children about the war in Ukraine and the devastating effect it is having on the people who live there.

And the children in Year 3’s immediate reaction was a desire to help.

So, completely off their own backs, they jumped into action and approached their teacher Candice Heim-Sarac with a business idea that would raise money for those affected by the conflict.

Tommy Kilgallon who has joined the effort to raise money for Ukraine at Our Lady of the Assumption Primary

In less than a week, through ‘Bits and Bobs’ they have raised more than £542.

They have sold loom bands, bracelets, book marks, Hama bead creations and wooden heart keyrings – all individually handmade by themselves and sold to parents, pupils and staff.

And with most prices in pence, bookmarks at 30p, loombands 50p and the most expensive item being £2, they have gone through an enormous amount of stock so far.

The production line is non stop and the children, with help from their parents at home, are making items for sale in every spare minute they have.

Year 3 pupils from Our Lady of the Assumption Primary have been raising money for Ukraine by selling homemade items. Pictured are Grace Williamson and Hallie Fowler.

Their incredibly proud teacher said: “It has gone even better than we could have ever imagined.

"We have been completely blown away by the support from parents and staff.

"The children came to me last week with their idea and I told them we would have to put some thought into it – but we were 100% going to do it and it’s really took off.

“We told them that there was a lot of fighting going on but also about how people were having to leave everything behind to find safety.

The word on her bracelet says it all - Harriet Issitt, from Our Lady of the Assumption Primary, who has been helping to raise money for Ukraine

"They really wanted to do something to help, it is just remarkable and I’m so proud of them for their initiative, their selflessness and their willingness to help others.”

Pupil Darcy Bennett said: “We want to help the Ukrainian people because they are having a very difficult time at the moment.

"We came up with the idea of Bits and Bobs and everyone in the class has joined in to help and create things to sell.

"We are so surprised at how much money we have raised in five days.”

Year 3 pupils from Our Lady of the Assumption Primary have been raising money for Ukraine by selling homemade items.

